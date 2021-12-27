Multiple fire crews respond to a house fire in Delmar





DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Dawson Road in Delmar. Fire officials tell NEWS10 when crews arrived on the scene around 6:45 a.m., the two-story house was completely engulfed in flames. Luckily, everyone inside the house made it out safely.

Fatal accident closes Route 4 and 32 in Halfmoon



“I was the second one here, the fire has fully involved no one made an entry into the building. The occupants were already out of the building so we deployed lines into the house and put the fire out,” said Delmar Assistant Fire Chief Dan Ryan.

Schenectady police investigating homicide



Demalr Fire, Elsmere Fire, Slingerlands Fire, and Selkirk Fire Departments all responded. Bethlehem Police were also on the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Multiple fire crews respond to a house fire in Delmar

Christmas tree bonfire at Indian Ladder Farms on New Years Eve

Loss of smell from COVID most likely means you’ve got a mild case, study finds

What North Country ski resorts have snow?

Gov. Hochul: 1,000+ new COVID hospitalizations in New York since before holiday

#Multiple #fire #crews #respond #house #fire #Delmar