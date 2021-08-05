multiple gun shots near america defense department pentagon on lockdown

The headquarters were closed after a gunfight on Tuesday morning near the entrance to the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defense. The Arlington County Fire Department said several people were injured but it was not immediately clear whether they were shot. The Pentagon Protection Force Agency tweeted that the incident took place on a metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center. This location is in Arlington County, Virginia, which is located a short distance from Pentagon Headquarters.

An Associated Press (AP) reporter heard gunshots several times over a period of time. The Pentagon has said that the headquarters has been closed due to police action. Metro subway trains were ordered not to stop at the Pentagon station due to a police investigation.

Let us tell you that the Pentagon is a five-cornered building in Virginia which is close to Washington DC. In this is the US Ministry of Defense. The headquarters of the Army, Navy and Air Force are in this building. In such a situation, the Pentagon is very special in terms of security. This building was built between 1941 and 43. Its purpose was to gather all the departments related to the war.

The building is of five storeys and is made of steel and concrete. In 2001, five terrorists hijacked an aircraft to mark the 60th anniversary of the Pentagon. The 9/11 incident was carried out by terrorists. A part of the building was damaged in this attack.

Explosion near Defense Minister’s house in Afghanistan

There was also a huge bomb blast in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, in which part of the Defense Minister’s house was also damaged in JD. So far no death has been reported here. After the big bang, many small explosions were also heard. According to the agencies, the explosion took place in a car.





