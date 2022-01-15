World

Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Respond To Hostage Situation At Congregation Beth Israel In Colleyville – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas DPS, FBI brokers, Keller Police, Colleyville Police, and ATF brokers are within the space of the 6100 block of Nice Run Highway conducting SWAT operations.

SWAT automobiles on scene of Colleyville hostage standoff. (credit score: JD Miles/CBSDFW.com)

Authorities mentioned a person apparently took hostages Saturday throughout companies at a Texas synagogue the place the suspect might be heard ranting angrily in a livestream earlier than the feed lower out.

At least 4 hostages have been believed to be contained in the synagogue, in keeping with two legislation enforcement officers who weren’t approved to debate the continuing investigation and who spoke to The Related Press on the situation of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the many hostages, one of many officers mentioned.

A Fb dwell feed from Congregation Beth Israel was on when the incident began to unfold. Shabbat companies have been being streamed on the time in keeping with the Congregation’s web site.

Authorities are nonetheless attempting to discern a exact motive for the assault. The hostage-taker was heard demanding the discharge of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of getting ties to al-Qaeda, who was convicted of attempting to kill U.S. navy officers whereas in custody in Afghanistan, one of many legislation enforcement officers mentioned. Siddiqui is in federal jail in Texas.

The legislation enforcement officers mentioned investigators haven’t positively recognized the person and cautioned that the knowledge was primarily based on a preliminary investigation because the scenario was nonetheless quickly creating.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont mentioned that disaster negotiators had been speaking with somebody contained in the synagogue. However she couldn’t say whether or not the particular person was armed and she or he declined to explain what the particular person had mentioned to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

The person, who used profanities, repeatedly talked about his sister, Islam and that he thought he was going to die, the Star-Telegram reported.

Rabbi Being Held Hostage

The congregation started in 1998 as Chavurah group members began to relocate to Northeast Tarrant County from different areas of the county. CBI was formally established in 1999 with 25 members. By 2005, they’d grown sufficient to rent a full-time rabbi.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who’s believed to be within the constructing, was employed for the place in 2006. Charlie is initially from Lansing, Michigan the place he graduated from College of Michigan. After graduating he labored at Focus: HOPE, a civil and human rights group in Detroit, Michigan after which grew to become the assistant director of the Amherst Survival Heart, which housed a meals pantry, free retailer and soup kitchen in North Amherst, Massachusetts.

He has two daughters, and is married to his spouse. He’s a previous president of the South West Affiliation of Reform Rabbis and serves on the steering committee of Peace Collectively.

Authorities And Worldwide Officers Respond

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted that he was “carefully monitoring the hostage scenario” and prayed for the security of the hostages and rescuers.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned that President Biden was conscious of the scenario and was receiving updates.

Senator Ted Cruz mentioned he and his spouse Heidi are praying for the hostages and rescuers, and that he and his workers are carefully monitoring the scenario and are in touch with native and nationwide authorities.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott mentioned he was monitoring the scenario and that Texas DPS was working carefully with native and federal groups.

Texas Lawyer Common Ken Paxton mentioned he’s carefully monitoring the operation and was prepared to help the Colleyville Police Division.

Muslim Advocates condemned the assault and stood in solidarity with the Rabbi and synagogue.

Texas Congressman Craig Goldman requested others to affix him in prayer for the Rabbi and his synagogue.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke despatched energy to Colleyville.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson mentioned the Dallas Police Division would deploy extra patrols to Dallas synagogues as a precaution.

Los Angeles Police additionally introduced they might be growing patrols as a precautionary measure.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.)


