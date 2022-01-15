Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Respond To Hostage Situation At Congregation Beth Israel In Colleyville – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth



COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas DPS, FBI brokers, Keller Police, Colleyville Police, and ATF brokers are within the space of the 6100 block of Nice Run Highway conducting SWAT operations.

Authorities mentioned a person apparently took hostages Saturday throughout companies at a Texas synagogue the place the suspect might be heard ranting angrily in a livestream earlier than the feed lower out.

At least 4 hostages have been believed to be contained in the synagogue, in keeping with two legislation enforcement officers who weren’t approved to debate the continuing investigation and who spoke to The Related Press on the situation of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the many hostages, one of many officers mentioned.

A Fb dwell feed from Congregation Beth Israel was on when the incident began to unfold. Shabbat companies have been being streamed on the time in keeping with the Congregation’s web site.

Authorities are nonetheless attempting to discern a exact motive for the assault. The hostage-taker was heard demanding the discharge of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of getting ties to al-Qaeda, who was convicted of attempting to kill U.S. navy officers whereas in custody in Afghanistan, one of many legislation enforcement officers mentioned. Siddiqui is in federal jail in Texas.

The legislation enforcement officers mentioned investigators haven’t positively recognized the person and cautioned that the knowledge was primarily based on a preliminary investigation because the scenario was nonetheless quickly creating.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont mentioned that disaster negotiators had been speaking with somebody contained in the synagogue. However she couldn’t say whether or not the particular person was armed and she or he declined to explain what the particular person had mentioned to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.

The person, who used profanities, repeatedly talked about his sister, Islam and that he thought he was going to die, the Star-Telegram reported.

Rabbi Being Held Hostage

The congregation started in 1998 as Chavurah group members began to relocate to Northeast Tarrant County from different areas of the county. CBI was formally established in 1999 with 25 members. By 2005, they’d grown sufficient to rent a full-time rabbi.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who’s believed to be within the constructing, was employed for the place in 2006. Charlie is initially from Lansing, Michigan the place he graduated from College of Michigan. After graduating he labored at Focus: HOPE, a civil and human rights group in Detroit, Michigan after which grew to become the assistant director of the Amherst Survival Heart, which housed a meals pantry, free retailer and soup kitchen in North Amherst, Massachusetts.

He has two daughters, and is married to his spouse. He’s a previous president of the South West Affiliation of Reform Rabbis and serves on the steering committee of Peace Collectively.

Authorities And Worldwide Officers Respond

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted that he was “carefully monitoring the hostage scenario” and prayed for the security of the hostages and rescuers.

I’m carefully monitoring the hostage scenario going down in Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. We pray for the security of the hostages and rescuers. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) January 15, 2022

Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned that President Biden was conscious of the scenario and was receiving updates.

.@POTUS has been briefed concerning the creating hostage scenario within the Dallas space. He’ll proceed to obtain updates from his senior workforce because the scenario develops. Senior members of the nationwide safety workforce are additionally in contact with federal legislation enforcement management. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 15, 2022

Senator Ted Cruz mentioned he and his spouse Heidi are praying for the hostages and rescuers, and that he and his workers are carefully monitoring the scenario and are in touch with native and nationwide authorities.

Heidi and I are praying for these at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville and for the SWAT workforce and all different legislation enforcement on the scene responding. My workers and I are carefully monitoring the scenario and are in shut contact with native and nationwide authorities. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 15, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott mentioned he was monitoring the scenario and that Texas DPS was working carefully with native and federal groups.

The Texas Dept. of Public Security is on the scene of the tense hostage scenario in Colleyville, Texas. They’re working with native and federal groups to realize the most effective and most secure end result. I proceed to watch the scenario by DPS.@TxDPS https://t.co/bAARmIifdb — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 15, 2022

Texas Lawyer Common Ken Paxton mentioned he’s carefully monitoring the operation and was prepared to help the Colleyville Police Division.

I’m carefully monitoring the Texas SWAT operation at a Dallas space synagogue in the present day. My workplace stands prepared to help the @ColleyvillePD. — Texas Lawyer Common (@TXAG) January 15, 2022

Muslim Advocates condemned the assault and stood in solidarity with the Rabbi and synagogue.

We’re appalled by the hostage scenario at Congregation Beth Israel and condemn this assault on a home of worship. We stand in solidarity with the rabbi and congregation. We pray for a peaceable finish to this travesty and for the perpetrator to be dropped at justice. — Muslim Advocates (@MuslimAdvocates) January 15, 2022

Texas Congressman Craig Goldman requested others to affix him in prayer for the Rabbi and his synagogue.

Please be a part of me in prayer for the security of Rabbi Charlie and all of the congregants at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. — Craig Goldman (@GoldmanCraig) January 15, 2022

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke despatched energy to Colleyville.

Sending energy to Colleyville as one other Texas group is tragically focused by a gunman. In the event you’re within the space, please heed the warnings of native officers and keep away from the neighborhood across the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue. Yow will discover updates on this thread. https://t.co/oWKGBeAcGf — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 15, 2022

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson mentioned the Dallas Police Division would deploy extra patrols to Dallas synagogues as a precaution.

As a precaution, @DallasPD is deploying extra patrols to Dallas synagogues and different websites. Police are working with the Jewish Federation and our native, state, and federal companions to watch any issues or threats primarily based on the scenario in Colleyville. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) January 15, 2022

Los Angeles Police additionally introduced they might be growing patrols as a precautionary measure.

We’re carefully following a hostage scenario that’s going down at a synagogue in Colleyville, TX. We’re working with our federal companions, growing patrols round synagogues in LA as a precautionary measure, and conducting group outreach to make sure the security of Angelenos. https://t.co/ASQ9hRChVH — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 15, 2022

