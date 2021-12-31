Multiple New Jersey School Districts Going Remote After Winter Break – Gadget Clock

World

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Multiple New Jersey schools have announced they’ll be going remote when they return from winter break.

That includes Newark Public Schools, which will go back to virtual learning from Jan. 3-14.

The following school districts plan to go remote from Jan. 3-7 and return in person on Jan. 10:

  • Jersey City
  • Harrison
  • Bayonne
  • Union City
  • Weehawken
  • Guttenberg
  • East Newark
  • North Bergen

