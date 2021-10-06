Multiple opportunities in industrial waste management

At present, due to rapidly increasing population and industrialization, the production of waste materials (waste) has increased. Thousands of small and big industrial units dump their toxic and hazardous wastes in open spaces and nearby water bodies, as a result of which the waste management system is deteriorating day by day. Industries that generate solid and liquid waste have to manage such waste on their own and for this they need skilled workers. Such specialists who, keeping their understanding of the work in this field, their future can be called bright.

importance of waste management

Different types of waste materials are generated from different types of industries and human activities. These waste materials are managed by a special process. For example, hospital waste cannot be managed together with household waste. The objective of waste management is to reduce the adverse effects of unsafe waste on human health and the environment. Proper management of waste materials also saves time, money and space. In today’s modern era, the importance of waste management has increased and today this field is also getting the support of scientific technology. Today its importance is being understood globally.

employment opportunities

Youth graduating from waste management have many options when it comes to entering various career fields. It is estimated that between the years 2020 and 2030, employment opportunities in this sector will increase by 8 to 10 percent. Youth after graduation in Waste Management can consider the following jobs. Including Waste Management Officer, Water Treatment Plant Manager, Sustainability Manager, Environmental Protection Technician / Manager etc. The functions of a Waste Management Officer include running and monitoring of waste treatment, recycling facilities and waste disposal sites. Managing and controlling recycled collector vaccines. Management of local and recycling services. Regularly analyzing local area waste and recycling data and spreading awareness to local communities and businesses on environmental and waste management issues.

Course Related Information

In the Waste Management course, students get to know the various government regulations dealing with environmental issues including waste management. In these courses, students are taught to read and interpret government laws and policies properly, with the help of which they are able to work in this field by anticipating real life situations.

Available Courses

The courses available in the area of ​​waste management include BIVAK (Industrial Waste Management), BIVAK (Industrial Waste Recycling Techniques), Solid Waste Management, BBA (Facility and Sanitation Management), CERTIFICATE (Solid Waste Management) etc.

pay scale

If you study and train well then your starting salary can be around Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per month. This career is great for students who have the ability to do multiple things at once, who enjoy working on new ideas. Apart from this, after completing the degree, students can also set up their own waste management industry and make themselves and the society self-reliant. The waste management industries that can be set up in this link include earthworm composting industry, bio gas making, soil water testing laboratory, plastic and electronic waste management related industries, waste management related consultancy work to industries etc. Huh.

premier training institute

Haryana Central University, Mahendragarh

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur, University

All India Institute of Health Sciences and Public Health, Kolkata

Delhi University of Skill and Entrepreneurship

Anoop Yadav (Teacher, Central University Haryana)