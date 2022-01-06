Multiple Severe Accidents in NY, NJ on Freezing Rain – Gadget Clock





Icy, rain-slicked roads played havoc with the morning commute Wednesday in New York and New Jersey, leading to hundreds of car accidents, including multiple massive pileups with fatalities.

Conditions fouled air traffic too, with all flights nationwide to LaGuardia on a one-hour delay and United flights to Newark from all other cities on a ground stop.

At one point Wednesday morning, 511NJ’s traffic map showed more than 50 ongoing freeway and highway incidents throughout the state, and 511NY showed another 90+ incidents. From Hartford to Trenton, there were so many accidents it was nearly impossible to even map them all.

In Westchester County, a significant response was underway after a multi-vehicle accident on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway resulted in injuries. The county also confirmed one person died in a wreck on the Cross County Parkway.

Authorities could not confirm early reports that as many as 35 vehicles were involved but said motorists should simply stay off the roads if possible this morning.

This mornings glaze of ice on some roads in the Tri-State Area only added up to one or two hundredths of an inch. That’s all it took to cause havoc during this morning’s commute! #StormTeam4NY pic.twitter.com/hNmMNScfWC — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) January 6, 2022

A jack-knifed tractor-trailer on Route 80 East in Lodi set off a chain reaction that appeared to involve at least 20 cars, according to News 4 reporters on the scene. Backups stretched for miles.

There were also reports of significant multi-vehicle wrecks in Newark, East Rutherford, Parsippany, Jersey City and Nassau County as well. East Rutherford police confirmed one death in a crash on the westbound side of Route 3.

Portions of the Goethals Bridge, Routes 1 & 9, Route 10, Columbia Turnpike and I-95 near the New York/Connecticut line were all closed to due to crashes and/or icing conditions, and other major roadways had speed restrictions as well.