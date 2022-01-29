Multiple Tractor Trailers Overturn In Westchester County As Snow Causes Slick Driving Conditions – Gadget Clock

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There were multiple tractor-trailer accidents in Westchester County on Saturday as the snow and wind caused treacherous driving conditions.

Surveillance video shows an accident on I-95 in New Rochelle. One tractor-trailer skids off the road, then jackknifes. Another truck approaching the scene also overturns.

One person was injured.

About 20 minutes later, an exit away, another big rig jackknifed. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said crews are ready, but power outages remain his biggest concern.

“We do have extra police crews out there policing the parkways to help any stranded motorists. We brined the roads last night, and we’re plowing and salting today,” Latimer told CBS2 early Saturday morning. “We’re monitoring the power outages. We think, that between Con Edison and NYSEG, that’s our greatest concern over the next few hours as the winds get higher.”

On top of the snow, it’s very windy and cold. Not the best weather for building a snowman.

