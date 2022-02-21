World

Mulvaney endorses SC Rep. Nancy Mace over Trump-backed challenger

12 seconds ago
Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvani has backed the South Carolina representative. Nancy Mess On his Republican primary rival backed by the former President Trump.

Mess announced that he had received Mulwani’s approval in a press release Monday, in which the former Trump White House chief of Congress backed the woman as “a proven financially conservative leader for South Carolina and the country.”

“Things aren’t easy to do in Washington and it doesn’t have to be a bad business – especially when members of Congress put their election needs before party politics,” Mulvani said. “Congresswoman Mess has held more than 1,000 meetings in the district in her first year in office, showing how she is devoting all of her time to the country.”

Fame. Nancy Mess steps back after Trump backs GOP primary challenger in South Carolina

In this October 17, 2019, file photo, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvani speaks at the White House briefing room in Washington.

(AP Photo / Evan Bhuchi)

“His voting record is exceptional in terms of small government and low tax campaign,” he continued. “And fresher, he actually works overtime to get things done in Congress. I support him 100 percent.”

Mess himself praised Mulvani, a former South Carolina congressman, for “serving his country and our state with uniqueness and dignity.”

“He’s a proven financial conservative leader. He knows how hard it is to turn a seat and then keep it,” Mess said. Release. “Mick understands that putting your electorate first means sometimes supporting the party line, and those principles are important.”

Nancy Mess, a Republican from South Carolina, speaks to members of the press outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

(Sarah Silbiger / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“Mick has repeatedly stood up to do the right thing. He’s a great example of what conservative leadership looks like in South Carolina,” he continued.

In a video posted earlier this month, Mess pushed his primary rival, Katie Arrington, back against Trump’s approval.

“I remember when President Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, I was one of his early supporters. I actually worked for the campaign in 2016. I worked in seven different states across the country to help get him elected,” Messrs. Said in a video. In front of the Trump Tower in New York City.

President Trump addresses a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Hovertech International.

(AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

“I support him again in 2020 because of the principles I believe in,” Mess said. “He brought back American jobs. He reduced our taxes … he made America safer and took China directly.”

Trump called Mess a “terrible candidate” when he backed Arrington earlier that week. The former president further claimed that Mess was “absolutely not a representative of the Republican Party, to which he was very distrustful.”

Mess mentioned in his video that “I won this seat for the Republicans in 2020,” and aimed at Arrington, he argued, “If you want the Democrats to lose this seat again in the midterm elections, my opponent is more than capable of doing it.”

Katie Arrington is campaigning on Mount Pleasant in South Carolina on Sunday.

(Via David Weigel / The Washington Post Getty Images)

The dual support of Mulwani and Trump shows a clear division between the former White House chief and his former boss.

The apparent discrepancy between Mulvani and Trump provided Democrats with more ammunition to try to create a description of Republican inconsistency as a red wave velocity before the mid-2022 election.

In Virginia, despite Republicans winning the top three statewide seats from Democrats, Governor Glenn Yankin is leading the ticket with a big-tent system that includes Trump support.

The victory in the Virginia election has been hailed by many political commentators as a bellwether for the rise of the Republican election in November.

Paul Steinhauser of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

