Mumbai: After the Miaoun controversy, Uddhav’s police summoned the son, then Narayan Rane was uprooted by the hands, told this to the media

On the second day of the assembly session, the opposition was protesting on the steps of the assembly premises. MLA Nitesh Rane was also involved in this along with other BJP leaders. When Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray reached the Vidhan Bhavan, Rane started making sounds of meow-meow there.

Where have you come from, what kind of question is this? Modi’s minister Narayan Rane was baffled when he was questioned by media persons as to where his son Nitesh Rane was. The Union Minister said that what an idiot who will reveal his whereabouts. He is well aware that Uddhav Thackeray’s police is working against him in a malicious manner. You will not question those people who are using power unnecessarily. Will only work to bring Rane into the limelight.

Police are looking for Nitesh Rane in a beating case. Nitesh Rane is likely to be arrested in connection with the violent attack on Shiv Sena worker Santosh Parab. Shiv Sena is looking very aggressive against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. Demanding the arrest of Nitesh Rane, a complaint has also been lodged on his behalf at the police station. On the other hand, Nitesh has filed a petition in the Sindhudurg District Sessions Court for pre-arrest bail. The hearing of the application took place today. Now the court will hear the matter tomorrow.

In fact, on the second day of the assembly session on the last day, agitation was being done by the opposition on the steps of the assembly premises. MLA Nitesh Rane was also involved in this along with other BJP leaders. When Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray reached the Vidhan Bhavan, Rane started making sounds of meow-meow there. Shiv Sena leaders got furious and called it an insult to Aaditya Thackeray. In the assembly today, they started demanding suspension of Nitesh Rane. Aditya Thackeray is often ridiculed by Nitesh Rane by imitating his voice. Sometimes meow-meow and sometimes penguins tease.

On the other hand, NCP, a constituent of Mahavikas Aghadi alliance, was also seen taking a strong stand on this matter. In the assembly today, Ajit Pawar said that the MLAs who are elected by lakhs of voters and sent here should keep in mind that they do not represent dogs, cats and chickens. If they do not understand this, then the confidence of lakhs of voters will be broken.