Mumbai: Aryan Khan reached the High Court to change the bail order, requesting for these concessions

In this application given in the High Court, it has also been said that there is a crowd of media personnel outside the NCB office all the time, due to which they have to take the policemen along.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has approached the Bombay High Court. Aryan Khan has appealed to the High Court to amend the bail conditions in the cruise drugs case. Aryan Khan’s application has been sought to be amended with the condition that he will have to appear in the office of Narcotics Control Bureau in South Mumbai on every Friday.

In the application made by Aryan Khan, it has been said that since the investigation has now been handed over to the Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB, the condition of his appearance in the Mumbai office can be relaxed. It has also been said in this application that there is a crowd of media personnel outside the NCB office all the time, due to which they have to take policemen along every time.

Aryan Khan’s lawyers said that this application can be heard in the High Court next week. Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 in the cruise drugs case. Aryan was arrested after a raid for allegedly consuming, selling and buying drugs. In this case, the High Court had granted bail to Aryan on October 28.

However, along with granting bail to Aryan, the High Court also imposed 14 conditions on him. Apart from appearing in the office of Narcotics Control Bureau every Friday, Aryan was given several instructions. There was also a condition in this that he cannot go out of Mumbai without informing the investigating agency. Besides, he cannot leave the country without the permission of the special court.

However, now Aryan Khan has appealed to the High Court to relax the conditions of appearing in the NCB office every Friday. Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also granted bail by the Bombay High Court after hearing in the cruise drug case. Earlier, the sessions court had twice rejected Aryan Khan’s bail application.