Mumbai: Aryan Khan’s bail order surfaced, bypassing NCB’s theory, Bombay High Court accepted innocent

The order issued on Saturday said that there is no evidence of conspiracy among the accused to commit drug-related offences. Aryan Khan was arrested in this case on October 3.

Aryan Khan’s bail order in Mumbai cruise drugs case has now come to the fore. In which the High Court has set aside the theory of NCB. The court said that nothing objectionable was found in the conversation on WhatsApp.

The Bombay High Court, in an order issued on Saturday, held that there is no evidence of conspiracy between Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to commit drug-related offences. In the 14-page order, Justice Nitin Sambre said there was no prima facie evidence against Arbaaz Merchant and two other co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for the offense of conspiracy under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). .

The order said- “There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit the unlawful act. Just because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were on the same cruise, this in itself cannot be a ground for conspiracy charge against them”.

The High Court order also said that the alleged confessional statements recorded by the Investigating Officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau cannot be relied upon as they are not binding. In the order made available on the website of the Bombay High Court, the court observed that no narcotic drug was found from Khan’s possession, while the quantity recovered from Merchant and Dhemcha was a ‘small’ quantity under the NDPS Act.

Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 in connection with drugs. After which many serious allegations were also leveled against the investigating officer Sameer Wankhede. Aryan was finally granted bail on October 28 from the High Court after his bail was rejected twice. Along with Aryan, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha also got bail.