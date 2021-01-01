Mumbai beat Oman in second T20: Jaiswal shines in second T20, Mumbai wins against Oman by 18 runs

Successful Jaiswal (75 runs, 8 fours, 2 sixes) helped Mumbai beat Oman by 18 runs in the second T20I and maintained the deadly bowling of skipper Shams Mulani (3/12) in the three-match series. Your hopes are alive.Oman won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai (Mumbai v Oman T20) in Muscat on Tuesday. Yashaswi Jaiswal, who opened the innings, put on a fine display. Mumbai scored 162 for 6 on the strength of a successful half-century.

After Jaiswal’s batting, Mulani did his best in left-arm spin bowling and got Mumbai back in the game. While batting, no batsman was able to support Jaiswal from the other end.

All-rounder Aman Khan hit an unbeaten 31 off 15 balls with two fours and two sixes. Aman played his best to take Mumbai to 160.

Oman could only manage 144 for 9. Jatinder Singh hit a brilliant half-century for his side. Oman needed 58 runs in 8 overs at a time to win the series. But after the dismissal of all-rounder Sairaj Patil, Oman’s hopes were almost dashed. Patil was dismissed by Akib Elias in the next over.

Captain Mulani took 3 wickets in the 16th and 18th overs. He conceded just 2 runs during this period and ensured India’s victory. The third and final T20 match of the series will be played on Sunday.

Short Score:

Mumbai in 20 overs 162/6 (Yashaswi Jaiswal 75, Aman Khan 31 *, Kalimulla 2/45)

Oman in 20 overs 144/9, (Jatinder Singh 51, Zeeshan Maqsood 29, Shams Mulani 3/12, Sujit Nayak 2/10).

