Mumbai beat Punjab by 6 wickets: MI vs PBKS Highlights: Mumbai beat Punjab by 6 wickets, Hardik wins by 6 wickets – Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in the second match of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. After losing the toss at Abu Zayed Stadium, Punjab Kings lost 6 wickets in 20 overs and scored 135 runs against Mumbai Indians. For him, Aiden Markram top-scored with 42, while Jaspreet Bumrah and Kieron Pollard took 2-2 wickets for Mumbai Indians. In reply, Mumbai scored 137 for 4 in 19 overs and recorded the victory. Hardik Pandya hit the winning six.





Despite Aiden Markram’s 42 off 29 balls, Punjab Kings could only manage 135 for six against Mumbai Indians. Markram was well supported by Deepak Hooda (28 off 26 balls). The duo put on a 61-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The South African batsman hit six fours in his innings. Jaspreet Bumrah (24 in four overs) and Kieron Pollard (eight in one over) took two wickets each for the Mumbai bowlers.

After winning the toss, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma gave the first over to Krinal Pandya (1 for 24). Mandeep Singh along with skipper Lokesh Rahul opened the innings for the Punjab Kings. He has joined the team in place of the injured Mayank Agarwal. In the opening overs, however, the two struggled to score fast. Rahul, meanwhile, hit visible fours against Trent Bolt and Bumrah.

Mandeep also sent Krunal to the boundary while Bumrah’s ball took the edge of his bat and went for a four on the wicketkeeper. In the last over of the powerplay, Krinal completed an innings of 15 off 14 balls by LBW Mandeep Singh. Only three runs came from this over, making Punjab 38 for one after six overs. Pollard, who came to bowl in the seventh over, completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket, giving Punjab two big shots by showing Chris Gayle (one run) and then Rahul the way to the pavilion.

Rahul scored 21 off 22 balls. In the next over, Bumrah took a leg buffer to Nicholas Puran (02). Who used the DRS against the on-field umpire’s decision but to no avail. Aiden Markram, however, kept the scoreboard afloat by taking runs between wickets after Rahul Chahar (1 for 27) and then fours against Coulter-Nile and sixes by Deepak Hooda against Trent Bolt.

In Trent Bolt’s 15th over, the duo completed the team’s century with 15 runs. After hitting a four against Rahul Chahar, Markram came to bowl in the next over. After Markram’s dismissal, the Mumbai bowlers tightened their grip again and then the Punjab batsmen could not hit a single four. In the 1st over of the innings, Deepak Hooda was caught by Pollard off Bumrah in the process of hitting a big shot. He hit a four and a six off 26 balls. In the last five overs, the team was able to add only 30 runs.