Mumbai: Before the elections, they promise moon-stars and then later say ‘jumla’ – Uddhav Thackeray took a jibe at Shah

Uddhav also targeted the Center regarding the situation of Corona and said that you people do not worry. We are capable of handling the situation. He said that you only support.

Since the formation of Mahavikas Aghadi alliance, the tussle between BJP Shiv Sena is not hidden from anyone. The two never leave any chance to take a dig at each other. In the latest case, Uddhav Thackeray has taken a sharp jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah. Thackeray described him as a leader who only tells lies in elections.

In a meeting with the officers of his state, Uddhav said that there are some leaders who promise moon and stars before elections and then later say that it was an election gimmick. His reference was in fact towards the promise of 15 lakhs that BJP had made to the people before the 2014 elections. During that time, many leaders including PM Modi had said in election rallies on behalf of BJP that they know how much black money is stashed abroad. These money will be brought back when their government is formed in India and then every citizen can get 15-15 lakhs.

Uddhav said that his party avoids such false promises and claims. They don’t believe in doing so. He said that before every election, Amit Shah shows sabjbag to the people and then later reneged on saying election promise. Uddhav also targeted the Center regarding the situation of Corona and said that you people do not worry. We are capable of handling the situation. He said that you only support. The MVA government has passion as well as senses and is fully capable of saving its people from such danger.

There is a tussle between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the supremacy of ideology. Both describe themselves as Hindutva and Nationalist parties. However, Uddhav keeps questioning the Hindutva love of BJP. Recently, he had said in the assembly that why the central government did not give Bharat Ratna to Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He had said that the BJP should not teach the lesson of Hindutva to its former ally Shiv Sena. On the other hand, BJP has targeted the Shiv Sena many times saying that the party has abandoned the ideology of Hindutva after forging an alliance with the Congress and the BJP.