Mumbai BJP leader files complaint against Mamata Banerjee in court for insulting national anthem

A complaint has been filed against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a magistrate’s court in Mumbai seeking registration of an FIR against her for allegedly insulting the national anthem. The complaint has been made by a BJP leader. The complaint alleges that while attending a function in Mumbai on December 1, Banerjee sang the first two verses of the national anthem in a sitting position, then recited two more verses while standing and then ‘suddenly stopped’.

The complaint alleges that he has committed an offense under the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act, 1971. The complainant alleges that no FIR was registered despite a complaint with the police. Therefore, a demand has been made to direct the court to register an FIR against him.

In fact, Mamta Banerjee had recently gone to Mumbai on a three-day tour. During this he had a very busy schedule. He met important people of civil society including NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray. Apart from this, he also did a press conference in Mumbai itself. During this, he started singing the national anthem while sitting before the start of the press conference. After singing two lines, she got up and sang two more lines. After this, leaving it incomplete, she started holding press conferences. Many people expressed outrage over his behavior.

BJP IT Cell President Amit Malviya had said, “Our national anthem is one of the most powerful expressions of our national identity. At least people holding public office cannot degrade it. Here is a distorted version of our national anthem sung by the Bengal CM. Is India’s opposition so proud and devoid of patriotism?

Calling it an insult to the national anthem, many leaders asked whether Mamata Banerjee did not know the dignity of the national anthem. The West Bengal BJP unit tweeted, “Mamata Banerjee first sat, then stood up and stopped singing India’s national anthem halfway. Today as a chief minister he has insulted the culture of Bengal, the national anthem, the country and Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.”