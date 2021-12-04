Mumbai Born Ajaz Patel Left Fast Bowling To Become Spinner His Mother Was teacher in Oshiwara School Before Shifting to New Zealand

Ejaz Patel has made a gruesome and unforgettable record against India by taking all the 10 wickets of an innings. He has become the third bowler in the world to do so. He was born in Mumbai. He shifted to New Zealand at the age of 8.

After immigrating to New Zealand from India, Ajaz Patel fell in love with cricket, but instead of fast bowling, spin bowling paved the way for him to enter the top level of the game. Settling in New Zealand and bowling spin both worked for him. Today he became the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in the 144 year long history of Test cricket.

Growing up as a fast bowler, the talent of Ejaz Patel was visible only when he started bowling spin. The 5ft 6in cricketer realized that he would not be able to do well as a fast bowler, so he started concentrating on spin bowling after the age of 20.

Long before achieving his greatest achievement in the game, former New Zealand spinner Deepak Patel encouraged him to switch to spin by giving up fast bowling. Deepak was then the coach of the New Zealand Under-19 team.

Ejaz’s mother was a teacher in Oshiwara’s school

Aijaz’s family has a house in Jogeshwari. His mother taught at a school near Oshiwara while his father was involved in the ‘refrigeration’ business. Ejaz was only eight years old when his parents decided to move to New Zealand from Jogeshwari in Mumbai in 1996. In the new environment, he fell in love with the game and started trying to make a name for himself.

Aijaz’s elder cousin Owais Patel lives here. Talking to the media, he said, “It is a proud moment for the whole family. We were expecting a good performance but this is amazing. Sad that I was not on the field to see his achievement. I had to come to office for work so I saw it on TV only.

Hands were trembling in the debut test…

To reach here is nothing short of a feat for a cricketer who has no hesitation in admitting that his ‘hands were trembling’ when the ball was handed to him for the first time in Test cricket. Ajaz has immortalized his name on the pages of history by taking all the 10 wickets in an innings against India.

Mumbai-born New Zealander Aijaz took all 10 wickets in an innings to reach the level of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble on Saturday. He also surpassed the record of great player Richard Hadlee in the best performance of a New Zealand bowler. Hadlee took nine wickets for 52 runs against Australia in 1985.