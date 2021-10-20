Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2018: Mumbai-Kerala match telecast here

Kerala Blasters FC hero will qualify for the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs for the fifth season only if they score three points each from all their subsequent matches. It will not be an easy task as Kerala team will start this difficult campaign on Sunday (December 16) taking on Mumbai City FC. It is very difficult to beat Mumbai this season anyway and this match is taking place in his house, where his strength increases manifold in the presence of his fans.

The Kerala team, playing under the supervision of David James, has scored nine points from the 11 matches played so far and is currently at the eighth position in the 10-team table. This team started this season with a win against ATK in the opening match but after that this team got completely derailed. This team then played a total of six draws. Only Jamshedpur team has played more draws than Kerala.

Before the difficult match against Mumbai, James said, “In my view, not winning a team is a sign of difficult situations. I do not believe that this condition deserves it. This is a moment of pressure. I believe that we are still in the race for the last four in terms of mathematics and I believe that we will do that. However, there is pressure on us to win every match ahead. Because of this, now our work will not be done by draw.”

James knows his team is going to face a team that has conceded just two goals at home this season and not a single goal in the last 360 minutes of play. Kerala’s trouble is also that their frontline has scored just 11 goals so far this season.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have done well this season and will look to go on to the third break of the season to be in a good top-4 position with all three points against Kerala. Mumbai coach George Costa said, “I think this will be the toughest match we have ever played and let me tell you how. We have the last match before the third break of the season and we are going to face a team that is strong and has nothing to lose. This is a difficult situation. Tough because it’s the last match of the year. After this the players will get a short break and then they will go to their home. So we have to focus more on this match.” Mumbai team will play in the last match without Sahnaaz Singh as he is suspended. He was shown a red card in the last match. Milan Singh will replace him.

The live telecast of ISL matches can be seen on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3. Whereas live streaming can be seen on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.