Mumbai City FC won the last minute goal, FC Goa lost the match 0-1

In the Indian Super League match played on 25 November 2020 in Margao, Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa 1-0. This goal on his part came in the last minute of the match. Mumbai’s substitute Le Fondre converted a penalty in the 90th minute (90+5 injury time). With this goal, Mumbai’s account in the tournament was also opened.

Mumbai City had to face defeat against NorthEast United in their opening match. With this victory, he also returned to the path of victory. In this match, Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera was in front of his former club. Sergio Lobera led FC Goa to the League Winners’ Shield and the group stage of the AFC Champions League last season. A lot of football was seen in this match. Lobera is famous for playing football on the entire pitch to his players.