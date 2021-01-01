Mumbai corona cases updated: Mumbai News: Corona cases reduced in Mumbai? 98% reduction in the number of sealed buildings – the end of the second wave? The number of sealed buildings in Mumbai has come down by 98% since April

The number of sealed buildings has dwindled in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, as the second wave of corona outbreaks is coming to an end. It has dropped to 98 percent in the last 4 months. The number of sealed buildings has come down from 970 on April 12 to just 21 now.Dr. Shashank Joshi, a member of the Covid State Task Force, said that Mumbai is currently at the lowest level of transition. The number of daily cases of corona in the city has also dropped to less than 300 in the past one week. The number of cases received daily has also dropped to less than 10. He said the unlocking process has only just begun and the epidemic could re-emerge if people do not follow the Kovid guidelines.

If five or more occupants in a building are found to be covid positive, the BMC seals it. The floor on which the patient lives is sealed. Thus, in the second week of April, the number of sealed floors reached 10,983. But now it has come to 1116.

For the first time since corona infection began in March 2020 last year, no containment zones will be created this Saturday. During the second wave of corona in April this year, there were about 2800 containment zones in Mumbai. BMC will set up barricades to stop the movement of vehicles.

Former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar said that the second wave did not affect the pockets of slum dwellers. Several cases were found during the first wave in Ganapat Teli Nagar with a population of 60,000. But the BMC’s aggressive policy of investigating locals has reduced the number of cases.

