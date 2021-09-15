Mumbai court order: Mumbai News: One year hard labor for two women in Mumbai pulled by youth

A 23-year-old man has been sentenced to one year in Mumbai. The young man was always wearing a woman’s scarf. The court observed during the order that “a person involved in crimes that directly affect a person’s right to life and privacy cannot be released because of his or her good behavior.” In 2016, a young man was twice snatched from a Chembur woman on a public road.Metropolitan Magistrate Sharad S Pardeshi said there was no fault of the woman but accused Abrar Khan pulled her dupatta in a public place. The court, while denying the release of the youth on the ground of good behavior, convicted him and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

The benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act is not given

The court observed that the conduct of the accused … indicates that he abused the woman. Taking advantage of the provisions of the Probation of Offenders Act, if such behavior is viewed mildly, it will send the wrong message to the society. Any generosity towards the accused can lead him to repeat the same crime against women. The Probation of Offenders Act provides for the release of the offender for good behavior rather than sentencing.

The incident took place a day before Holi

The woman said that on March 24, 2016, on the eve of Holi, she went out with her grandmother. The young man followed from his motorcycle and blew a loud horn. Then he snatched her scarf. The woman said he started abusing her when she protested.

Thus she reached out to the female accused

The woman identified the accused with the help of her husband’s friend who was present at the scene. Since Dost and Khan live next door, she knows his name and other details. She then informed her husband and they contacted the police.

Punishment on the testimony of a woman

Friends and other witnesses testified in court, but claimed that the accused had only argued with the woman because a dispute had arisen over her honor. Both claimed that the accused did not snatch the scarf. But the court relied on the woman’s statement. The court said, “There was no animosity between the accused and the informant before the incident took place. Thus, the woman had no reason to file a false report against the accused.