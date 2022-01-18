Mumbai: Explosion on naval ship INS Ranvir, 3 naval martyrs in compartment blast, probe ordered

There was a blast on the warship INS Ranvir in Mumbai in which three Indian Navy personnel have been martyred. In keeping with information company ANI, an Indian Navy official stated, “An unlucky incident occurred at present at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, 3 Navy personnel misplaced their lives in an explosion in an inner compartment of INS Ranvir. The ship’s crew dealt with the state of affairs instantly.”

In keeping with the knowledge obtained, the Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry into the blast. INS Ranvir was on a cross coast operational deployment from the Japanese Naval Command and was quickly to return to the bottom port. There are additionally studies of 11 personnel injured in the blast. Whereas the Navy personnel who had been martyred in the accident are but to be recognized.