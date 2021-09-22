Mumbai Ganesh Immersion News: Ganpati Immersion: 5 children drowned during Ganpati Immersion in Mumbai, two released, search for three continues

On the last day of Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, about 20,000 idols of Lord Ganesha and Mother Gauri were immersed in various places in the city till Sunday night. Meanwhile, 5 children who went for immersion in Versova beach area drowned in the sea. Locals immediately rescued the two children, but three are still missing. Rescue operations are underway to find them. The rescued children have been admitted to the hospital.

A total of five children drowned on the Versova beach during the day during the Ganpati immersion, BMC said. Two of these have been rescued by locals. The search for the remaining three is on. Earlier, it was reported that 4 children had drowned during the immersion.

Police hero Manoj W Pohanekar said- ‘Immersion was banned on Versova beach, yet locals came here without permission. Our team came with a doctor to rescue the drowned children. Both have been released and sent to hospital. Rescue work is underway for the other 3 people.

173 artificial lakes were built for Ganpati immersion

We will tell you that in normal years, during Ganesha festival, huge crowds, long queues of devotees used to be seen in Ganesha’s pandal in Mumbai, but in the last two years, this festival has decreased a bit. This year Ganesh Utsav started from 10th September. An official of the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the civic body has set up artificial ponds at 173 places in the city for Ganpati immersion, besides idol collection centers, mobile immersion sites.