mumbai ganesh utsav news: Devotees in Mumbai will not be able to visit Ganapati’s panda, only online darshan

Highlights In Mumbai, there is a fear of corona outbreak during Ganeshotsav

Section 144 applies to the entire city, only Ganpati can be seen online

Devotees are not allowed to go to Ganesh Pandal, action if they break the rules

Due to the fear of the third wave of Corona epidemic, Ganeshotsav will start in Maharashtra from Friday. As a precaution, Mumbai Police has enforced Section 144 in the entire city. It will run from September 10 to September 19. The pandal is not crowded, so devotees can only see Ganpati online. All the organizers will arrange to be the face of Ganesh Ji through digital media.

In addition, in the wake of the Kovid epidemic, more than five people have been banned from gathering at Ganpati Pandal or other public places. DCP S Chaitanya said strict action would be taken against those violating the order. Ganeshotsav is the biggest festival in Maharashtra. It is celebrated for ten days. Meanwhile, thousands of devotees gather in the pandal to see the idols of Lord Ganesha and to pay obeisance to Vighnaharta. This increases the risk of infection with the covid virus.

Uddhav Sarkar’s appeal – Celebrate the festival with simplicity

However, the Maharashtra government has appealed for a simple celebration of Ganeshotsav. Health Minister Rajesh Tope has appealed to the people to follow the guidelines related to the corona epidemic. He said the number of patients in Kerala has recently increased due to the large crowds during the Onam festival. Therefore, due to the festive season, the Maharashtra government is also taking several precautionary measures.

Security arch in the hands of more than 35,000 policemen

In a video message, the Mumbai Police Commissioner has appealed to Mumbaikars to celebrate Ganeshotsav in a simple manner by following the corona rules. All arrangements have been made to ensure the security of the city during Ganeshotsav. CCTV cameras, drones, dog squads, BDDS, QRT etc. have been put on alert mode. More than 35,000 police have been deployed in the security system, while 3,000 to 4,000 additional police have been deployed. About 3500 to 4000 traffic police are also involved in handling the security arrangements.

Ban on drone cameras, coastal police also on alert

The shores are being monitored with the help of the coastal police. The sea is being observed through watch towers and binoculars. Drone cameras are banned in the city. However, it is a matter of consolation for the police that due to the implementation of Corona guidelines and section 144, less people will be seen on the streets this time as in the previous Ganeshotsav. Despite this, Mumbai Police is taking extra precautions.