Mumbai Gatha Day 4 Box Office Collection: Mumbai Gatha Day 4 Monday Box Office Collection

John Abraham starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’ earned Rs 1.49 crore on Monday. The film grossed Rs 2.82 crore on its opening day, Friday. It is clear that revenue has dropped by up to 50%.

According to the release of the film on two thousand screens, the film’s earnings were low even on the opening day. If the collection had been good at the beginning, it would have increased on Monday as well.



Sunday Collection

However, on Sunday, the film grossed Rs 3.52 crore, which helped the film a bit and increased the total collection. Overall, Mumbai Saga has grossed Rs 10.23 crore so far. Yet what the producers expected from the film has not yet been fulfilled. One reason for this is the resurgence of corona cases.

What is the status of ‘Ruhi’?

Horror comedy Ruhi collected Rs 52 lakh on Monday, the 12th day of its release. It earned Rs 72 lakh on Friday. Now the producers hope that before the end of the second week, it will be better if the film earns Rs 1.25 crore more.



‘Ruhi’ earns Rs 20 crore

However, looking at the situation against the backdrop of coronavirus, it seems that it will be more difficult for ‘Ruhi’ and other films in the near future as well. With so many restrictions and fears, the more audiences reach the cinemas, the less hope the producers have. Currently, Ruhi has grossed a total of Rs 20.87 crore in its bag.

