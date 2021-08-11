Mumbai High Court grants interim relief to Raj Kundra: Mumbai High Court grants interim relief to Raj Kundra No arrest for one week Bail application hearing on August 25

Mumbai High Court has granted interim relief to Raj Kundra in a pornography case. The court on Wednesday adjourned Raj Kundra’s arrest for a week in a case registered by the Crime Branch, and fixed his bail plea for hearing on August 25. Earlier on August 7, the court had rejected Raj Kundra’s bail plea. In the FIR registered in the year 2020, Raj Kundra is accused of spreading pornographic videos on several online platforms. The same case was heard in court on Wednesday.

The Sessions Court rejected the bail application

A single bench of Justice Sandeep K Shinde was hearing Raj Kundra’s bail application on Wednesday. The FIR, filed against Raj Kundra in 2020, contains several serious allegations. On July 1, police arrested Raj Kundra in connection with another similar FIR. He has been in prison ever since. Raj Kundra’s interim bail plea was rejected by the Sessions Court, which has since moved the High Court.

Raj Kundra said – My name is not in the FIR

According to the Indian Express, Raj Kundra has said in his petition that his name is nowhere in the FIR registered by the cyber cell last year. Not only that, he has fully cooperated with the police investigation in this case and has also recorded his statements on several occasions. Raj Kundra also said that he has handed over all the documents related to the investigation to the police.

‘I only invested in ArmPrime’

Raj Kundra has filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court alleging that in February 2020, an acquaintance of his approached him to invest in a company called Armprime Media Pvt Ltd. The company provides artists with a digital platform to showcase their talents and interact with customers. This business was based on a subscription model. Entrepreneur Raj Kundra said that after hearing the offer, he felt that it was a new and unique idea. He claims that he was only associated with this company from February to December 2019. He claimed that we were never actively involved in the company’s contract or content creation. That is, they do not know what kind of contract has been made with the artists or what kind of content is being created for it.

‘Hot shots have nothing to do with pornography’

In his petition, Kundra alleged that an app developed by the company was called ‘Hot Shots’ and that the app had nothing to do with pornography, contrary to police claims. . The petition further states that Kundra has been arrested under the same section in other cases and electronic equipment and other documents were seized during the police investigation, which was already in his possession.

Advocates cited the example of Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra

Raj Kundra’s counsel Prashant Patil argued in court that the High Court had granted interim protection to Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey and other accused in the case. The prosecutor said a custodial inquiry into Raj Kundra was not necessary. Not only that, for the offenses against which Raj Kundra has been charged, there is a provision of imprisonment and punishment of less than 7 years, in which case he should have been protected from arrest.

The lawyer said – give a week for discussion

Additional public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde opposed Raj Kundra’s plea in court. He told the court that Raj Kundra’s role in the case was different from that of the other accused and therefore he could not seek protection on the basis of equality. Shinde asked the court for time to discuss the merits of the businessman’s petition, which the court granted. Giving time to the lawyer, the court adjourned the arrest for a week while granting relief to Kundra in the 2020 FIR case. In addition, the next hearing of the case has been fixed for August 25. Earlier on August 7, the High Court had rejected the bail pleas of Raj Kundra and his accomplice Ryan Tharap.