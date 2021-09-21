Mumbai High Court on the promise of marriage: The Mumbai High Court said that astrology will not be an excuse to avoid marriage

The Mumbai High Court on Monday dismissed the plea of ​​one of the accused, alleging “astrological mess” to prevent him from marrying his girlfriend. The Mumbai High Court has ruled that the rape case cannot be acquitted. You cannot absolve yourself of such charges. The victim has accused him of rape.In fact, a man named Abhishek Mitra had first filed a petition in the court at Dindoshi to avoid allegations of rape against his girlfriend, which was rejected by the Additional Sessions Judge. After this, Abhishek had run in the Mumbai High Court.

Learn in detail about the case?

The two have known each other since 2012, the victim said. The two also worked together in a five-star hotel. The accused had sex with a false promise of marriage and forced her to have an abortion when she became pregnant. He agreed to the marriage after the crime was reported, but later withdrew. Now the police have filed a chargesheet against him.