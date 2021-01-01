Mumbai Indians in IPL: IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians will be a favorite once again Gautam Gambhir says playing in UAE is good for me

Get ready … the countdown has begun. The 14th season of IPL was postponed due to corona. It was postponed indefinitely on May 4. Now the date for its resumption is near. The second phase is about to begin. From next Sunday, i.e. from 1st September, the same adventure will be seen again, which was missed till now.

30 matches in 27 days

The IPL also took place during the first wave of Corona, then in the 13th season i.e. in 2020, it was held in the UAE instead of in India. In the same vein, this time again the Gulf country is ready to host. During the final bio-bubble, 30 matches will be played in 27 days, including the final. The first match of the second phase and the 31st match of the season will be played on September 19 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.



Mumbai favorite again

Last season’s champions and five-time record winners Mumbai Indians are once again being called favorites. Though the team is currently ranked fourth in the table, veterans are saying that Rohit’s squad will be heavy again in the UAE. If you believe in Gautam Gambhir, the atmosphere in the UAE is good for Mumbai Indians bowlers.



Gambhir made a bet

Gambhir, who is a member of two World Cup winning teams, said: ‘They will play in an environment where they don’t usually play. The atmosphere in Chepauk and Delhi is completely different from Wankhede. They will play in an environment conducive to fast bowling. If there is a swing here, fast bowlers can be dangerous. Mumbai want to swing the ball and they have such quality bowlers, their batsmen also want the ball to hit the bat. Players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya struggle in Chepauk.

MI needs to win five matches

Gambhir said, ‘They will not fight in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. So I think Mumbai will benefit. He doesn’t have a slow start as he has seven matches and needs to win five matches to qualify. In the second phase of IPL 2021, Mumbai will start their campaign on September 19 with a match against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.