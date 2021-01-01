Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan ready for aerial fire, Dhoni’s first match against CSK for Mumbai Indians

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have no qualms about winning for the sixth and third consecutive title. Therefore, preparations have started for the second phase of IPL 2021 to be held in the UAE.The team has started training at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai franchise posted videos and pictures of the players on social media and supported staff training under the lights. Members of the Indian team arrived in Abu Dhabi on August 13 and completed a week-long isolation.

Left-arm batsman Ishan Kishan was seen practicing a scoop shot. Zaheer Khan, director of cricket operations, was seen with fielding coach James Payment.

The franchise summarized their training in a video on social media, captioning, ‘First day of work in 55 seconds! Activate your suggestions and stay with us.

Earlier, the team was seen in a video, playing pool volleyball after its isolation period. The video was titled ‘Go straight to pool volleyball as soon as you get out of quarantine.’

Apart from Kishan, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare and Dhawal Kulkarni were also in the clip. Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the second round of IPL 2021 in the United Arab Emirates on September 19 in Dubai. Mumbai are fourth in the table with eight points from seven matches.