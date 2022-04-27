Mumbai Indians most valuable IPL team of 2022 in Forbes list RCB is behind LSG

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians team has not done well in IPL 2022. The team is at the last position in the points table after losing 8 matches out of 8. But according to Forbes they are the Most Valuable IPL Team of 2022. The value of the franchise is $1.3 billion. After this, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is valued at $1.15 billion. The franchise is at number 9.

It is followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ($1.1 billion), new franchise Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) ($1.075 billion) and Delhi Capitals (DC) ($1.035 billion) in the top five. It is followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ($1.025 billion). There are Rajasthan Royals (RR) ($1 billion), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ($970 million), Punjab Kings ($925 million) and Gujarat Titans (GT) ($850 million).

According to Forbes, investors have benefited a lot from the Indian Premier League. In 2009, a year after the league’s launch, it published its first (and only) valuation of the league’s teams, with eight franchises having an average value of 67 million. Forbes revealed that having ten teams in the league has grown to $1.04 billion. The annual growth rate is 24%.

According to Forbes, Azimon Francis, managing director of brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance India, said, “The IPL is the world’s foremost cricket league in terms of attracting sponsorships and media rights. Full credit goes to the founders of the IPL, who took the idea from the NBA and European soccer leagues. The BCCI has done a great job of ensuring team funding and its holdings during the Covid period.