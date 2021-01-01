Mumbai Indians reach UAE: Mumbai Indians reach UAE for second round of IPL 2021; Abu Dhabi Health Department donates GPS watches to Mumbai Indians; Mumbai Indians team arrives in UAE, players will be tested daily for GPS watches, CSK players for Kovid-1 daily

Mumbai Indians players arriving in the United Arab Emirates for the second phase of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League have been given GPS watches by the Abu Dhabi Health Department. In fact, the team will go through a six-day isolation period at the hotel. In the meantime, the clocks will ensure that the health department can check the movements of team members during isolation if necessary.

A source told ANI, ‘The Mumbai Indians unit has been given GPS watches, which members will have to wear for six days of their isolation period. This was given by the health department after the Covid-1 test in Abu Dhabi. Even last year, Abu Dhabi was more strict about quarantine rules and you needed a Covid-1 negative report to enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai.



On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have not been given a GPS watch. The source said, “Dubai authorities did not provide GPS watches to the Chennai Super Kings team living in Dubai. Players are taking COVID-19 tests all day during quarantine.

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League was postponed to May in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic. The second phase will resume from September 1 with a blockbuster match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dubai. This will be followed by a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will play Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24 against Chennai Super Kings. There will be 13 matches in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and 8 in Abu Dhabi. The BCCI has issued a 46-page health advisory, each of which will be strictly adhered to.

