Mumbai Indians should retain Rohit Sharma, Ishan kishan,Jasprit Bumrah, IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Virender Sehwag | Mumbai Indians will retain these 3 players before IPL 2022 Mega Auction, a big prediction

New Delhi: The performance of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 was very disappointing. The 5-time champion also failed to make it to the playoffs of the current season. Captain Rohit Sharma also did not appear in the role of match winner this time. Now the biggest question is that which 3 players will the MI franchise retain before the mega auction next year.

‘MI will retain these 3 players’

Former Team India cricketer Virender Sehwag believes that Mumbai Indians should choose captain Rohit Sharma, young wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as their team before the mega auction of IPL. should be maintained in The BCCI has already made it clear that IPL 2022 will be of 10 teams instead of the current 8 teams and a mega auction is going to happen before the start of the season.

Sehwag has full faith

Even though the actual rules of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction are yet to be announced, it is believed that every franchise will be allowed to retain a maximum of 3 players. If this is true, then Virender Sehwag Very clear about those 3 names.

‘Hardik Pandya will not be written’

According to Sehwag, except for all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Mumbai should retain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah in their team. Former India opener Sehwag believes that if Hardik does not bowl, he will not be able to get a big amount in the auction due to injury.

‘Hardik will not get big money’

After Mumbai Indians’ last league match, Sehwag said, ‘I think Mumbai should retain Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Ishaan can play for the team for long term as he has age. If Hardik Pandya doesn’t bowl, I don’t think he will be able to fetch big money in the auction as his injury concerns will make every team think twice.

‘Ishaan better than Hardik’

Virender Sehwag said, will Hardik bowl or not? If he can declare himself fit and can start bowling, the teams can buy him in the auction. There are many more expectations from the way Ishaan Kishan has performed. Unlike Hardik Pandya, he is a top-order batsman, while Hardik bats in the lower order.

Hardik did not bowl this season

Hardik hasn’t bowled much since his back surgery. The 27-year-old all-rounder did not bowl a single ball for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. Hardik’s not bowling is also a big concern for the Indian cricket team’s balance in the T20 World Cup. Announcing the squad for the T20 World Cup starting October 17, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had said that Pandya is fully fit and will be able to bowl over his quota in this mega event.