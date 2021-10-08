Mumbai Indians still in the race for the playoffs, will get entry in top-4 like this. Hindi News

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by a huge margin of 8 wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and with this, the IPL 2021 Playoff for the 5-time Champions (IPL 2021 Playoff) The hopes of reaching in remain intact.

Mumbai top-5 in points table

Mumbai Indians have won 6 out of 13 matches so far in IPL 2021 and have reached number 5 in the points table with 12 points. Rohit’s army points are still on par with Kolkata Knight Riders, but they are still behind in terms of run rate.

A look at the Points Table after Match 51 of the #VIVOIPL #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/VwyvG4FKfP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 5, 2021

This is how Mumbai will reach the playoffs

Mumbai Indians can reach the playoffs only if they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a big margin in their last match and Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match. Give it Mumbai will have to improve their run rate in any case.

What happens if you lose to SRH?

If Mumbai Indians lost their last match to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders, then 3 teams would have 12 points and KKR would have better run rate. Can reach the playoffs.

Mumbai is a bigger threat than KKR

Mumbai Indians will have to pray that Kolkata Knight Riders lose their last match against Rajasthan Royals, otherwise KKR will get 14 points and Eoin Morgan’s team will make it to the playoffs without any trouble. will reach.