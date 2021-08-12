Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Batsman Quinton de Kock shines again before IPL 2021 Hits fifty in 29 balls Southern Brave reaches top on points table The Hundred Mens top team

There is still time to start the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, but Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock continues to have a blast with the bat. Quinton de Kock is a part of the Southern Brave in the ongoing The Hundred Men’s Competition in England.

Quinton de Kock scored his second consecutive half-century in the tournament on Wednesday, August 11. After this fifty against Welsh Fire, Quinton de Kock has jointly topped the list with England’s Jonny Bairstow in the list of most fifties in the tournament. Bairstow has so far scored 2 fifties in 2 matches, while De Kock has scored 2 fifties in 6 matches. In the match against Welsh Fire, De Kock scored an unbeaten 57 off 32 balls with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes. He completed his fifty in 29 balls.

In the match played at The Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton, Southern Brave won the toss and decided to bowl. Welsh Fire, who came to bat first, scored 144 for 5 in 100 balls. Chasing the target, Southern Brave scored 147 for 2 in 87 balls and won the match.

With this win, Southern Brave reached the top of the points table of the tournament. He now has 9 points from 7 matches. Birmingham Phoenix is ​​at number two. Birmingham Phoenix have 8 points from 6 matches.

Wicket-keeper batsman Tom Banton scored 36 runs in 20 balls for Welsh Fire. Ian Cockbain scored 26 runs in 19 balls. Glenn Phillips and Leus du Plooy scored 30-30 runs in 26 and 22 balls respectively.

De Kock and captain James Vince showed a great game from Southern Brave. James Vince scored 53 runs in 39 balls with the help of 6 fours and a six. Quinton de Kock was adjudged player of the match.





