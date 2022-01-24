Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea claims daughter Sheena is alive in court, the responsibility entrusted to CBI, report will have to be given before February 4

Indrani, who is in jail for the murder of her daughter, had written a letter to the Director of CBI, in which she had claimed that Sheena Bora is still alive and she is in Kashmir.

A unique murder mystery is getting complicated again. Indrani Mukerjea, who is in jail for the murder of her daughter, has told the court that Sheena Bora is alive. Her lawyer has filed a writ before the special CBI court claiming that Sheena Bora is alive. The lawyer says that he had met a woman named Asha Korke in Kashmir. The special court has accepted this petition filed on behalf of Indrani. The court has issued a notice to the CBI and sought its reply. The agency has to file its reply in the court before February 4.

Earlier, Indrani Mukerjea had written a letter to the Director of CBI, in which she claimed that Sheena Bora was still alive and in Kashmir. Mukherjee had written in her letter that she had met a woman in jail who had told that she had met Sheena Bora in Kashmir. Regarding this, Mukherjee had said that the CBI should look for Sheena Bora.

Indrani’s lawyer had also confirmed that Mukherjee had sent the letter to the CBI from the Byculla Women’s Jail. Khan had said that she would file a petition before the court in this matter.

Mukherjee is facing trial for the murder of his daughter Sheena on April 24, 2012. He was arrested by Khar Police on 25 August 2015 and is lodged in Byculla Jail since September 2015. Her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna are co-accused in the case. Peter got bail last year. Sheena’s skeleton was recovered from Pen Khopli on 25 April 2015.

Actually, this massacre came to light when Indrani Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai was caught. Indrani Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna have been accused of this murder. Later, Peter Mukerjea, popularly known as Media Mogul, was also stained.