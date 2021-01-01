Mumbai Murder News: Mumbai News: Man kills mother-in-law after wife decides to marry another man

Mumbai’s Vile Parle police have arrested an accused named Iqbal Abbas Sheikh in connection with the murder of his mother-in-law Shamal Shigam. ACP Avinash Dharmadhikari said the incident took place on September 2 near the Hospitality Hotel in Pitlewadi area.

Iqbal was married to Shamal’s daughter in 2011. Both have two children. Meanwhile, in 2018, Abbas was in jail in some cases. Due to Abbas’s criminal background, his wife remarried. Abbas was released from prison a few days ago and went to see his wife. He asked her to stay with her.

If the mother-in-law did not inform, she killed

At first his wife said yes, but the next day when Abbas came to see his wife, she left the house. On this, Abbas questioned his wife from his mother-in-law Shamal. Abbas killed her when her mother-in-law said nothing.