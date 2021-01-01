Mumbai News: Relief rains in September, 96% reserves in lakes supplying Mumbai

Due to the good rains in September, the water level in the lakes supplying water to Mumbai has been steadily rising. By 6 a.m. on Sept. 11, 96 percent of the water had accumulated in seven lakes. According to the BMC water supply department, there will be no water shortage in Mumbai till next year.To supply water to Mumbai throughout the year, the lakes should have a total of 14 lakh 47 thousand 363 MLD of water by October 1. A total of 13 lakh 94 thousand 972 MLD of water had accumulated in the water supply lakes till Saturday morning. There is now 52,391 MLD of water left to be stored in the ponds. Despite this, the water level of the lakes is still low compared to 2020 and 2019. However, rainfall is forecast for the whole of September, which is expected to easily accumulate in the lakes on October 1 as per BMC rules.

On September 11, 2020, 14 lakh 21 thousand 033 MLD of water was stored in the lakes supplying water to Mumbai and in 2019, 14 lakh 12 thousand 262 MLD of water was stored. Which is more than this year. After the onset of rains in June this year, we will report that there was no good rainfall in the lake area in early July. This had raised BMC’s concern about water. Heavy rains in early August significantly increased the water level in the lakes. Now that the water level in the lakes has reached 96 per cent, there will be no water shortage in Mumbai till May next year.

Water in ponds

Upper Vaitarna – 192869 (MLD)

-Modak Sagar-128325 (MLD)

-Tansa- 142887 (MLD)

-Media Vaitarna-186661

(MLD)

-Bhatsa-706886 (MLD)

Vihar-27698 (MLD)

Basil-8046 (MLD)