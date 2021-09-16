Mumbai News: Terrorists arrested by gang members Latest News Update: Terrorists arrested by gang members Latest News

Highlights On September 14, a special cell of the Delhi Police arrested six people belonging to Dawood Ibrahim on charges of conspiracy to commit terrorism.

After this arrest, a question arose in everyone’s mind that why did ISI remember the underworld again?

It is possible that the ISI put pressure on David that we have been protecting you for so many days, now do something big in return.

On March 12, 1993, there were dozens of bomb blasts in Mumbai. It killed 257 people and injured more than 1,400. The name of the underworld was revealed in those blasts. Dozens of D-Company people, including Dawood Ibrahim, Anees Ibrahim and Tiger Memon, had held several meetings in Dubai to carry out the blast. After the blasts, Pakistan’s ISI provided security to all of them in Pakistan.

The 1993 bombings were followed by dozens of bombings in several major cities across the country. Mumbai’s trains were bombed in 2006 in the wake of the 26/11 attacks. In all these terrorist attacks, the names of Lashkar-e-Tayyaba or Indian Mujahideen came to the fore. Asif Raza Khan and his brother Aamir Raza Khan were also part of the same Indian Mujahideen network, in which Riaz and Iqbal Bhatkal were also involved in the 9/11 attacks on the American Center in Kolkata. The venture, a network of investigative agencies across the country was blown up.

Some people split from the Indian Mujahideen and later joined the terrorist organization ISIS, but ISIS has not been able to carry out any terrorist plots in India. All of these terrorist organizations were backed by Pakistan’s behind-the-scenes intelligence agency, ISI. It is clear that over time, Pakistan’s ISI used people associated with various terrorist organizations against India, but never used the underworld for bombings after the 1993 Mumbai bombings. So on September 14, a special cell of the Delhi Police arrested six of Dawood Ibrahim’s men on charges of terror conspiracy, then a question arose in everyone’s mind as to why the ISI remembered the underworld again.

Pressure of terrorist conspiracy in exchange for protection!

Retired ACP Suresh Walishetti, who arrested film actor Sanjay Dutt after the 1993 Mumbai blasts, believes that Pakistan has been harboring Dawood and his men for the last 28 years. It is possible that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI put pressure on Dawood and his family that we have been protecting you for so many days, now do something big in return. Perhaps under that pressure, David has entrusted his brother, Anis Ibrahim, with a major task.

Anees Ibrahim is the son of Mohammad Sheikh alias Sameer, who was arrested by a special cell of Delhi Police three days ago. Sameer recruited several more members of his gang for a terrorist conspiracy. A Maharashtra ATS official said that according to his information, Sameer had caught a train from Mumbai to Delhi on September 13. He was arrested by a special cell of Delhi Police from a train in Rajasthan. After interrogating Sameer, Osama alias Sami, Moolchand alias Sajju, Zeeshan Kamar, Mohammad Abu Bakar and Mohammad Amir Javed were arrested from Delhi, Rae Bareli, Allahabad, Bahraich and Lucknow.

Sameer’s name came up a year ago

About a year ago, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Fazlu Rehman alias Mujju along with two other accused. All of them were hired by Anees Ibrahim to assassinate a big businessman in South Mumbai. According to the crime branch official, the investigation into Jan Mohammad Sheikh alias Sameer Mujju came on our radar, but until then we had no idea that Sameer was involved in anti-national activities. Mujju Anees Ibrahim Ghag’s punter Faheem was very close. Faheem Macham died of corona in Pakistan two months ago.

The people of the underworld thus reached the training camp

A special investigation by the Delhi Police revealed that the two arrested accused had been given proper training in Pakistan. They were first called to Muscat and from there they were taken to Pakistan. There were 14 more Bengali speaking people in the training camp where they were kept.

According to the Delhi Police, two teams were formed among the arrested accused on the instructions of Pakistan. One team was tasked with managing the fund through hawala, while the other team was tasked with carrying out explosions across the country during the festival. According to Delhi Police, Dawood’s brother Anees was coordinating the other team. He also sent weapons to India.

Retired ACP Suresh Walishetti, who arrested Sanjay Dutt two years ago, says that several consignments of arms sent to India before the 1993 1993 bombings included AK-5s, grenades and cartridges from Sanjay Dutt’s house, Sameer Hingora and Abu Salem. . Abu Salem was Anees’ driver in Dubai. Jan Mohammad Sheikh alias Sameer, who was arrested three days ago, is also a business driver.