Mumbai Police arrested Sachin Tendulkar friend Vinod Kambli know what is the matter

Mumbai Police Arrested Vinod Kambli: A Mumbai Police official said that Kambli also allegedly argued with the watchman of the premises and some residents after the incident. He was later released on bail.

Mumbai Police Arrested Vinod Kambli: Vinod Kambli, a former Indian cricketer and childhood friend of Sachin Tendulkar, was arrested on Sunday, February 27, 2022, for hitting a car under the influence of alcohol.

According to the news of news agency PTI, Kambli allegedly rammed his car at the gate of his residential society in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. Thereafter he was arrested. A Mumbai Police official said that Kambli also allegedly argued with the watchman of the complex and some residents after the incident. He was later released on bail.

He said that a case has been registered against Kambli under sections 279 (recklessly driving), 336 (endangering the life and safety of other persons) and 427 (acting to cause harm) of the Indian Penal Code at Bandra police station. Has been done.

This is not the first time that such allegations have been made against Kambli. In 2015, the maid made serious allegations against Kambli and his wife Andrea Hewitt. Then FIR was also registered against both of them.

Vinod Kambli and Andrea Hewitt were accused of keeping the maid in the room for three days when they demanded money. However, after some time Kambli and Hewitt gave a new twist to the matter. Both had accused the maid of taking drugs.

Let us tell you that the friendship of Sachin and Vinod Kambli is years old. The two have been seen together from time to time. Sachin had wished Kambli in a special way on his 50th birthday on 18 January 2022. He shared a childhood picture with Kambli on Instagram.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote in the caption of the post, ‘Happy Birthday Kamblya! The countless memories we have on and off the field are some of which I will always cherish. Looking forward to hearing from you on how it feels to turn 50…. God bless you!’


