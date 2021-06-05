Mumbai Police arrests television actor, five others, in rape case of minor

Mumbai police has arrested a television actor after he turn into charged with rape. Recognized for his position in the TV sequence Naagin 3, the actor has been arrested with 5 different accused in the rape case of a minor.

As reported by Hindustan Occasions, the police acknowledged that the incident is feeble and entails a 17-Three hundred and sixty five days-feeble complainant. DCP of Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Sanjay Patil acknowledged that the grievance turn into registered beneath the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012 and Half 376 (rape) of IPC.

E Occasions opinions that police acknowledged the actor turn into friends with the minor girl and had promised her a profession in TV serials. He turn into arrested by officers from Waliv Police Dwelling with the help of Amboli Police Dwelling.

As per opinions, he turn into arrested on the night of Friday, 4 June. Within the meantime, the accused’s co-superstar from Naagin 3 Anita Hassanandani has attain out in toughen of the actor. She posted a picture on Instagram with the actor and acknowledged that the information about him is ‘nonsensical.’ Declaring that she is conscious of him, Hassanandani claimed that this would possibly maybe now no longer be merely. The actor additional acknowledged that there could be additional to the memoir and the ‘reality’ will greater than seemingly be out quickly.

Within the feedback allotment of Hassanandani’s put up, loads of completely different celebrities acquired proper right here out in toughen of the actor. Chloe Qureshi, Ingenious Director at Balaji Telefilms tagged the actor and acknowledged ‘esteem you.’

TV actor Adhvik Mahajan commented ‘Agreed’ on Hassanandani’s put up, supporting the accused. Mohit Kathuria moreover acknowledged that he stands by the actor.

The actor began his profession with the 2013 serial Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He has labored in loads of serials along with Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil, Bepanah Pyaar, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha and lots of others. His latest serial turn into Brahmarakshas 2: Phir Jaag Utha Shaitan. He portrayed the position of Angad Mehra in the serial and labored with actor Nikki Sharma in the lead position.