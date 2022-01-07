mumbai police detain bjp social media cell member for controversial tweet on Uddhav Thackeray wife Rashmi Thackeray

On Thursday, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police detained a member of the social media cell of Maharashtra BJP for calling CM Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Marathi Rabri Devi. Mumbai Police detained BJP worker for questioning.

According to the information received, a person named Jiten Gajaria shared the photo of Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on social media on January 4. The caption of the photo read “Marathi Rabri Devi”. Actually this caption was related to the health of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Because after the resignation of Lalu Prasad in the fodder scam case, his wife Rabri Devi took over as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

A tweet by BJP worker Jiten Gajaria is under investigation, which he did regarding Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Regarding the detention of Jiten Gajaria, his lawyer and BJP secretary Vivekanand Gupta said that the cyber police had issued a letter to him to be present in the police station without giving any reason. My client presented himself before the police as per their instructions and was interrogated for over an hour. No FIR has been registered so far in this case.

Let us inform that on November 12, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had undergone cervical spine surgery. He was also discharged from the hospital on December 2. Presently he is recovering. Due to these reasons, he did not participate in the winter session of the state legislature which lasted from 22 to 28 December. For some time now, many parties including BJP have been demanding to give the charge of the post of Chief Minister to someone else.

Recently, Minister Abdul Sattar in Maharashtra Government also said that Rashmi Thackeray can prove to be a good Chief Minister. Abdul Sattar said that Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, can prove to be a good Chief Minister. They are not just for chulha-chauka and babysitting. They are constantly active. His role has been very important in many big decisions of CM. In such a situation, if she is made the Chief Minister, then she can be a better Chief Minister.