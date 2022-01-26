Mumbai: Police filed FIR against five people of the company including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, know why the action took place

A case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and 5 other officials of the company under the section of the Copyright Act. Mumbai Police has registered this case against Sundar Pichai and 5 other officials on the directions of a Maharashtra court.

Film director Sunil Darshan has said in his complaint that Google had allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film ‘Ek Hasina Thi Ek Deewana Tha’ on YouTube. Let us tell you that a day before, it has been announced to give Padma honor to Sundar Pichai.

Following the court’s order, the MIDC Police has registered an FIR against Pichai and 5 other employees of the company under sections 51, 63 and 69 of the Copyright Act 1957 and started the investigation of the entire matter. Sunil Darshan says that he has not given the copyright of this film to anyone.

What did the complainant say?: Sunil Darshan said on the whole matter that the songs and videos of the film ‘Ek Hasina Thi Ek Deewana Tha’ were uploaded on Google and YouTube by many people without his knowledge. The film director said that the songs and videos of the film were being uploaded, at that time YouTube and Google had given permission to upload it.

He said that due to the upload of the film on YouTube and Google, he lost crores of rupees and the uploaders earned crores. In this case, now the police have registered a case against the CEO and other employees of the company.