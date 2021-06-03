Mumbai Police files FIR against Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani for violating pandemic norms by roaming at public place

An FIR was as soon as registered in opposition to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public residing with out a superior trigger, a Mumbai Police superior stated.

Shroff was as soon as found roaming come the Bandra bandstand within the night, hours after the two PM cut-off date for restrictions on the circulation of of us exterior their homes with out a superior trigger.

As per reviews, the police found that the two actors had been out for an influence.

“A police group noticed Shroff roaming within the Bandstand association within the night. When puzzled, he may maybe maybe now not give a succesful reply to why he was as soon as roaming exterior. Police took down his tiny print and registered a case beneath fragment 188 (Disobeying the repeat of public servant) of the IPC,” the superior stated, including it was as soon as a bailable offence and no arrest was as soon as made.

