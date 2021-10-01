Mumbai Police Rejects Misleading Scenes In Movies: Mumbai Police Rejects Misleading Scenes In Many Movies

Mumbai Police are very famous for their creativity on social media. Now the Mumbai police have come under discussion once again. In fact, Mumbai police have asked to be careful considering the dialogues of some Bollywood films. Because these dialogues are anti-feminist. Thus, Mumbai Police is raising awareness about the safety of women.

Mumbai Police has shared dialogues with scenes from some Bollywood movies from their official Instagram account. The dialogues include ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’, ‘Malamal’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Chashmebadur’, ‘Ujda Chaman’ and ‘Kabir Singh’.





Two dialogues have been taken from the film ‘Kabir Singh’. In one of the scenes in the film, Kabir (Shahid Kapoor) tells his girlfriend Preeti (Kiara Advani), ‘Preeti Chunni Ki Karo’. At the same time, in another scene of the film, Kabir calls his girlfriend Preeti ‘Wo Meri Bandi Hai’.

Mumbai Police has written in its post, ‘Cinema is a mirror of our society. Here are just a few of the dialogues that both our society and cinema need to consider. Choose your words and actions carefully. Many Bollywood celebs, including Zoya Akhtar and Aditi Rao Haidari, are praising the post of Mumbai Police.