Entertainment

Mumbai police suspended Amitabh Bachchan bodyguard earning crores Bollywood celebs bodyguard fee details

8 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Mumbai police suspended Amitabh Bachchan bodyguard earning crores Bollywood celebs bodyguard fee details
Written by admin
Mumbai police suspended Amitabh Bachchan bodyguard earning crores Bollywood celebs bodyguard fee details

Mumbai police suspended Amitabh Bachchan bodyguard earning crores Bollywood celebs bodyguard fee details

Traveled to Dubai and Singapore more than 3 times

Traveled to Dubai and Singapore more than 3 times

There is also a case of Shinde going out of the country without knowledge. Shinde has traveled to Dubai and Singapore more than 3 times without informing his officials. By the way, this case against Shinde had come to the fore only last year. In August 2021, a case of disproportionate assets also came to light on him.

Committee constituted to probe Shinde

Committee constituted to probe Shinde

Simultaneously, Shinde started a security agency in the name of his wife to earn money. This company works for the Bachchan family and the fees go to Shinde’s bank account. After the whole matter came to light, an inquiry committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant to investigate Shinde.

bollywood stars bodyguard earning

bollywood stars bodyguard earning

By the way, bodyguards of Bollywood stars earn crores from earnings. The earning of Akshay Kumar’s Bodyguard Shreyas is close to 1.2 crores. Deepika Padukone’s bodyguard Jalal’s earnings are also 1 crore. Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera also earns 2 crores. Shahrukh Khan’s Bodyguard also earns close to 3 crores. Aamir Khan’s bodyguard Yuvraj also earns 2 crores.

#Mumbai #police #suspended #Amitabh #Bachchan #bodyguard #earning #crores #Bollywood #celebs #bodyguard #fee #details

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Shagufta Ali offers Sumeru a movie: Shagufta Ali offers a movie with a small role called Sumeru

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment