Mumbai #police #suspended #Amitabh #Bachchan #bodyguard #earning #crores #Bollywood #celebs #bodyguard #fee #details

Traveled to Dubai and Singapore more than 3 times

There is also a case of Shinde going out of the country without knowledge. Shinde has traveled to Dubai and Singapore more than 3 times without informing his officials. By the way, this case against Shinde had come to the fore only last year. In August 2021, a case of disproportionate assets also came to light on him.

Committee constituted to probe Shinde

Simultaneously, Shinde started a security agency in the name of his wife to earn money. This company works for the Bachchan family and the fees go to Shinde’s bank account. After the whole matter came to light, an inquiry committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant to investigate Shinde.

bollywood stars bodyguard earning

By the way, bodyguards of Bollywood stars earn crores from earnings. The earning of Akshay Kumar’s Bodyguard Shreyas is close to 1.2 crores. Deepika Padukone’s bodyguard Jalal’s earnings are also 1 crore. Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera also earns 2 crores. Shahrukh Khan’s Bodyguard also earns close to 3 crores. Aamir Khan’s bodyguard Yuvraj also earns 2 crores.