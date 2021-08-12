Mumbai Rape Latest News: Mumbai Rape Case Police Can Turn Murder Case into Murder Case Murder Case Will Run Instead of Attempted Murder

The whole country is shaken by the incident of rape of a woman in Sakinaka, Mumbai. There is outrage across Maharashtra after the death of a 30-year-old victim of rape and cruelty. This case is similar to the Nirbhaya case in Delhi. The accused had inserted a rod into the woman’s private part. He died after two days of treatment due to heavy bleeding. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced to take the matter to court expeditiously. Meanwhile, Mumbai police are considering prosecuting the murder case instead of the murder case.Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande says, “This is a sad end … He had a very serious internal injury and died.” He said the victim has two minor daughters and appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to consider compensation for them. The revelation of the incident on Friday morning sparked a wave of outrage across the state and the National Commission for Women took notice on Saturday. Mohan Chavan, the only accused arrested, will now be charged with attempted murder and further investigation is underway, a police official said.

Mumbai rape case: CCTV footage of Mumbai’s Sakinaka rape case surfaced, accused beating the victim to death on the street

The NCW took notice

The death of a woman victim of rape and vandalism has sparked outrage across the country, including in Mumbai. At the same time, the National Commission for Women has now taken up the matter. NCW president Rekha Sharma said the commission has taken serious note of a brutal incident in Mumbai where a woman was raped and brutally tortured. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also taken the incident seriously and is discussing it with the concerned authorities, while Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said he was shocked by the incident.

READ Also Kisan Mahapanchayat recalls Boat Club Rally: Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat recalls Delhi Boat Club Rally where farmers with tractors, hookahs and choppers protested, Muzaffarnagar Kisan Panchayat recalls Boat Club Rally in Delhi three decades ago, led by Mahendra Singh Tiket. , Rakesh Tikait's father, Mahendra Singh Tikait was a very popular farmer leader The hypocrite father in Mumbai was arrested for raping a woman and pretending to solve the problem

Mumbai rape case: Uddhav Thackeray on Sakinaka rape case says trial will be held in fast track court, justice will be served soon

Describing the incident as tragic and shocking, Home Minister Deep Walse-Patil said that the arrested accused would be given severe punishment. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the victim was unconscious and was undergoing treatment at BMC’s Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

After the rape, Rod was beaten, the body dumped

According to police, the woman was first raped and beaten by Rod. The rapist then beat her in her private part, throwing the body into a secluded spot before leaving. The incident took place at midnight on Thursday-Friday on Khairani Road in Sakinaka area of ​​north-west Mumbai. After the caller informed the control room, the police reached there and took out the woman, who was covered in blood, around 3.30 am on Friday.

Mumbai rape case: Victim of Sakinaka rape case dies during treatment, dies due to excessive bleeding

Death at BMC Hospital

Police rushed the victim in critical condition to BMC’s Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where she succumbed to her injuries. Balwant Deshmukh, a senior police inspector at Sakinaka police station, said Mohan Chavan, 45, a local resident, was arrested hours after the heinous crime. He has been booked under sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and is being questioned by the police.

Mumbai Crime News: 30-year-old woman raped in Mumbai, accused puts rod in private area, serious condition

Demand for immediate passage of the Power Act

Police are scanning CCTV footage of the surrounding area and are investigating possible witnesses in the area. The incident was strongly protested by Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe, several women activists and the general public. Many demanded the immediate passage of the Power Act, which provides for the death penalty for rape. On the eve of the state’s biggest Ganeshotsav, which started on September 10, top police officials are investigating the involvement of those arrested in addition to those arrested in the shocking crime.