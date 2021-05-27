Mumbai reports lowest single-day toll since 13 April with 34 new deaths; caseload crosses 7 lakh-India News , GadgetClock



(*13*)(*7*) Coronavirus News LATEST Updates: In response to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Company (BMC)’s up to date knowledge, the tally of COVID-19 circumstances in Mumbai rose to 7,01,266 with the addition of 1,362 circumstances up to now 24 hours, whereas the toll jumped to 14,742 after 34 extra sufferers succumbed to the an infection.

(*13*)Mumbai reported 34 new fatalities as a result of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the lowest single-day toll since 13 April, mentioned town civic physique.

(*13*)On 13 April, Mumbai had reported 26 fatalities. Within the final 36 days, town has added 1 lakh coronavirus circumstances to its tally. The monetary capital had crossed the 6-lakh case mark on 21 April.

(*13*)The cumulative variety of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered within the nation has exceeded 20.25 crore, the Union well being ministry mentioned on Wednesday.

(*13*)It mentioned 8,31,500 beneficiaries within the 18-44 age group obtained the primary dose of vaccine on Wednesday and cumulatively 1,38,62,428 folks throughout 37 states and union territories have obtained it since the beginning of Part-3 of the vaccination drive on 1 Might.

(*13*)Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered the primary dose of vaccine to greater than 10 lakh beneficiaries within the 18-44 age group, the ministry mentioned.

(*13*)In response to provisional knowledge, the overall variety of vaccine doses administered throughout the nation to date stands at 20,25,29,884, it mentioned.

(*13*)The beneficiaries embody 98,08,901 healthcare staff (HCWs) who’ve taken the primary dose and 67,37,679 HCWs who’ve taken the second dose; 1,52,42,964 frontline staff (FLWs) who’ve obtained the primary dose and 84,00,950 FLWs who’ve taken the second dose; and 1,38,62,428 people within the 18-44 age group who’ve taken the primary dose.

(*13*)Apart from, 6,26,09,143 and 1,01,11,128 beneficiaries within the 45-60 age group have been administered the primary and second dose respectively whereas 5,73,45,128 and 1,84,11,563 beneficiaries aged above 60 have taken the primary and second dose.

(*13*)As many as 17,19,931 vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, the 131st day of the vaccination drive.

(*13*)In response to provisional knowledge, 15,76,982 beneficiaries have been administered the primary dose and 1,42,949 obtained the second dose, the ministry mentioned, including that ultimate reports for the day can be accomplished by late evening.

(*13*)The vaccination train, as a software to guard probably the most weak inhabitants teams within the nation in opposition to COVID-19 , continues to be often reviewed and monitored on the highest stage, it mentioned.