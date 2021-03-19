Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 3: Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 3 Total earnings of Sandeep and Pinky Farar Ruhi

At the box office, the weekend, that is, Sunday, saw the lost charm return. John Abraham and Imran Hashmi’s ‘Mumbai Saga’ has done well on Sunday, the third day of its release. The film has seen a 40% increase in earnings, while Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep and Pinky Farar have hit the ticket windows. In his second weekend, ‘Ruhi’ has once again come to a standstill and has made a business of over Rs one crore.

Mumbai Saga grossed Rs 8.74 crore in three days

In ‘Mumbai Saga’ (Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 3) directed by Sanjay Gupta, the confidence of the audience is increasing. This action movie on Sunday hopes that all will be well soon. The film, which grossed Rs 2.82 crore on its opening day, grossed Rs 3.52 crore on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, the film had grossed Rs 2.40 crore. Thus, ‘Mumbai Saga’ has collected Rs 8.74 crore in three days.

Bad state of ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farar’

On the other hand, ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farar’, which was released on March 1, has disappointed badly. Dibakar Banerjee’s film did not inspire the audience. The movie does not get an audience in cinemas. The film has only been released on 400 screens. From which it is clear that it will soon be brought to the OTT platform. The film has managed to earn only Rs 50-75 lakh in three days. It looks like it won’t last more than a week at the box office and its lifetime earnings will be close to Rs 1 crore.

Ruhi earned Rs 1.24 crore on the 11th day

After ‘Mumbai Saga’ on Sunday, ‘Ruhi’ (Ruhi Box Office Day 11) has also made huge progress. The film has crossed the crore mark once again in its second weekend. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s ‘Ruhi’ has grossed Rs 1.24 crore on the 11th day of its release on Sunday. The film grossed Rs 0.96 crore on Saturday. Thus, Ruhi’s total revenue is now Rs 20.35 crore. The film is now expected to make a business of Rs 25 crore in his lifetime.