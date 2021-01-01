Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 5: Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 5 remained stable on Tuesday Ruhi collapsed on the 13th day

‘Mumbai Saga’ is on its way to the box office amid rising cases of corona infection. The film has grossed Rs 1.47 crore at the box office on the 5th day of its release (Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 5). Its revenue on Monday was Rs 1.49 crore. Thus, the film of John Abraham and Imran Hashmi has managed to maintain its earnings momentum on the 5th day. On the other hand, Ruhi has done a business of Rs 45 lakh on the 13th day.

Corona to Aamir, pushed ‘Hathi Mere Saathi’

Corona cases are also on the rise in the film industry. On Wednesday, Aamir Khan was also found to be Kovid-19 positive. Corona cases are growing the fastest in Maharashtra. This has not only affected the box office, but also the release of films. Rana Daggubati’s ‘Hathi Mere Saathi’ was earlier scheduled to release on March 26, but it has now been postponed. In such a scenario, questions are once again being raised about the future of film and cinema screenings.

Mumbai Saga grossed Rs 11.70 crore in five days

Speaking of ‘Mumbai Saga’, Sanjay Gupta’s action film has grossed Rs 11.70 crore in five days. The film grossed Rs 2.82 crore on its opening day. Its revenue on Saturday was Rs 2.40 crore. Compared to the first day, the film’s revenue on Sunday increased by 40 per cent to Rs 3.52 crore. Then on Monday it was Rs 1.49 crore and now it is Rs 1.47 crore on Tuesday.

Ruhi earned Rs 21.32 crore in 13 days

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s ‘Ruhi’ was comfortably crossing the Rs 1 crore mark in the first week, while the film’s gross has crossed Rs 1 lakh in the second week. ‘Ruhi’ grossed Rs 52 lakh on Monday, while the film grossed Rs 45 lakh on Tuesday. Thus, the film has grossed Rs 21.32 crore in 13 days.

Box office trend is threatening, what will happen to ‘Radhe’?

It’s clear that Corono has hit the box office once again. Ruhi’s first week of earnings had raised hopes, but at the same rate as the number of transition cases is increasing, so is the revenue at the ticket window. There are also clouds of crisis over the earnings of big films to be screened in the near future. Especially Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Suryavanshi’, because these are the films that have the full responsibility of crossing the box office.

