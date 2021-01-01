Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 6: Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 6 Mumbai Saga earns Rs 90 lakh on Wednesday – Box Office Report: ‘Mumbai Saga’ in bad condition, did not earn in crores on Wednesday

The situation of ‘Mumbai Saga’ is bad at the box office. On the sixth day of release, the film has grossed millions instead of crores. The little hopes that John Abraham and Imran Hashmi had raised in this film have now been shattered. The film has grossed only Rs 90 lakh on Wednesday (Mumbai Saga Box Office Day 6). Apparently the main cause of this is corona infection. Many states in the country have come up with new guidelines regarding ‘Kovid-1’ and this has hit cinemas too.

Earnings of just Rs 12.60 crore in six days

Sanjay Gupta’s action thriller Mumbai Saga has grossed just Rs 12.60 crore in six days. After the lockdown, when the reservation of 100 per cent seats in cinemas started, the industry was likely to get back on track. But with cases of transition rising again in the country, the situation does not seem to be improving as schools and cinemas in the states are being closed again.

Such earnings remained from the first day to the sixth day

Mumbai Saga grossed Rs 2.82 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, it earned Rs 2.40 crore. Over the weekend, the film’s earnings on Sunday exceeded expectations by 40 per cent. The film grossed Rs 3.52 crore on Sunday. The film grossed Rs 1.49 crore on Monday and Rs 1.47 crore on Tuesday. The ‘Mumbai Saga’ was expected to make rapid progress, but the way the film grossed millions on Wednesday. This increases anxiety.

Why is this trend annoying?

‘Mumbai Saga’ has become angry in its first week. Ruhi’s condition is worse in the second week. For the same reason, the release of ‘Hathi Mere Saathi’ was earlier postponed due to increasing cases of corona infection, now the release of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ has also been postponed. Naturally, if the situation remains the same, there are clouds of crisis over the release of big films like ‘Radhe’ and ‘Suryavanshi’.

