Mumbai Saga vs Box Office Day 7: Mumbai Saga vs Box Office Day 7 Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Day 2 Saina Box Office Guess and Ruhi Box Office Day 15

Korana has been hit hard at the box office. ‘Mumbai Saga’ (Mumbai Saga vs Box Office Day 7) has been disappointing in its first week. On the 7th day of its release on Thursday, the film has grossed the lowest ever. The film had a gross of Rs 90 lakh on Wednesday, while on Thursday it grossed only Rs 83 lakh. On the other hand, the Hollywood release ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ (Godzilla vs Kong Box Office Day 2) was surprised by its earnings on Thursday. The film has grossed Rs 11.80 crore in just two days.

Godzilla vs Kong grossed Rs 5.40 crore on the second day



Godzilla vs Kong grossed Rs 6.40 crore on its opening day on Wednesday, while Hollywood’s Scientific Idea grossed Rs 5.40 crore on Thursday. (Godzilla vs. Kong Box Office Day 2) The film has done a lot of damage in the Hindi market, especially in Mumbai. The corona infection has also affected the film’s earnings. But it is also a fact that the film is doing better business than the recently released films from ‘Ruhi’ to ‘Mumbai Saga’.

‘Saina’ can earn Rs 3 crore on the first day

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Saina’ (predicted by Saina box office) was released at the box office on Friday. In such a scenario, it will affect the earnings of ‘Mumbai Saga’, ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ and ‘Ruhi’. Amol Gupte’s film is a biopic of badminton star Saina Nehwal. The kind of talk about the film, it is expected that the film will make a business of at least 3 crores on the first day on Friday. So the weekend revenue can go up to Rs 5-6 crore.

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ has raised hopes

Another special feature of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ is that there is no star appeal in the film. That is, no big star is associated with the film. Despite this, the film has done quite a bit of business due to its branding. The film, which grossed Rs 11.80 crore in two days, is expected to do well at the box office.

‘Mumbai Saga’ earns Rs 13.43 crore in 7 days

On the other hand, ‘Mumbai Saga’ has done a total business of Rs 13.43 crore in 7 days i.e. in the first week (Mumbai Saga First Week Collection). The way the film’s earnings have declined is shocking because the film has been appreciated by critics and audiences alike. The film did less business on the first day than ‘Ruhi’ which was released at the previous box office. ‘Ruhi’ earned Rs 3.06 crore on the first day, while ‘Mumbai Saga’ earned Rs 2.82 crore on the first day.

How did ‘Mumbai Saga’ earn abroad?

‘Mumbai Saga’ has done well in foreign markets. The film has grossed Rs 1.45 crore in its first week in the UAE. In Australia, it has a turnover of Rs 72.47 lakh. Earned Rs 19.17 lakh in New Zealand and Rs 5.10 lakh in Fiji.

In the first week, ‘Mumbai Saga’ had such earnings

Friday, Day 1 – 2.82 crores

Saturday, Day 2 – 2.40 crores

Sunday, Day 3 – Rs 3.52 crore

Monday, Day 4 – 1.49 crore

Tuesday, Day 5 – 1.47 crore

Wednesday, Day 6 – 90 lakhs

Thursday, Day 7 – Rs. 83 lakhs

Ruhi earned Rs 32 lakh on Thursday, totaling Rs 22 crore

The business of ‘Ruhi’ (Ruhi Box Office Day 15) between ‘Mumbai Saga’ and ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ is still going on at a slow pace. The film has grossed a total of Rs 22 crore in its second week. Ruhi earned Rs 32 lakh on Thursday and Rs 36 lakh on Wednesday.

